- Codexis, Inc. CDXS has appointed Dr. Stephen Dilly, Board member, and biotechnology veteran, as President and CEO, effective August 9, 2022.
- After ten years of leading the transformation and growth of Codexis, the current President and CEO, John Nicols, will step down for personal reasons.
- Mr. Nicols will remain on Codexis' Board through the annual meeting in June 2023 and will assume a new multi-year role as Strategic Advisor to provide ongoing support to the company.
- Most recently, Dr. Stephen Dilly served as President and CEO of Sierra Oncology through its recent sale to GlaxoSmithKline GSK for $1.9 billion.
- Previously, he served as CEO of Aimmune Therapeutics, acquired by Nestle Health Science for $2.6 billion. He holds an MBBS and a Ph.D. in Cardiac Physiology from the University of London.
- Recently,
- Last week, Codexis released the preliminary revenue expectations for Q2, which were lower than the prior guidance.
- Price Action: CDXS shares are trading lower by 2.79% at $6.62 during the post-market session on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.