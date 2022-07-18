ñol

Air Lease Places Six Airbus Aircraft With TAAG Angola Airlines

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 12:15 PM | 1 min read
  • Air Lease Corp AL revealed long-term lease placements of six new Airbus SE EADSY A220-300 aircraft with TAAG Angola Airlines. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to the airline starting in 2023 through 2024 from ALC's order book with Airbus.
  • "The capabilities of the A220-300 will greatly enhance TAAG's operational efficiency and expanding route network with the most modern, fuel-efficient aircraft," commented Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease.
  • Price Action: AL shares are trading higher by 3.09% at $34.72 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

