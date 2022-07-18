Air Lease Places Six Airbus Aircraft With TAAG Angola Airlines

by

Air Lease Corp AL revealed long-term lease placements of six new Airbus SE EADSY A220-300 aircraft with TAAG Angola Airlines. The financial terms were not disclosed.

revealed long-term lease placements of six new A220-300 aircraft with TAAG Angola Airlines. The financial terms were not disclosed. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to the airline starting in 2023 through 2024 from ALC's order book with Airbus.

"The capabilities of the A220-300 will greatly enhance TAAG's operational efficiency and expanding route network with the most modern, fuel-efficient aircraft," commented Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease.

Price Action: AL shares are trading higher by 3.09% at $34.72 on the last check Monday.

