Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Forestar Group FOR - P/E: 5.13 Marcus & Millichap MMI - P/E: 9.31 Arbor Realty Trust ABR - P/E: 6.49 SL Green Realty SLG - P/E: 7.02 CatchMark Timber Trust CTT - P/E: 8.05

Forestar Group's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.96, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.81. This quarter, Marcus & Millichap experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.53 in Q4 and is now $0.81. Most recently, Arbor Realty Trust reported earnings per share at $0.55, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.57. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.8%, which has decreased by 0.05% from last quarter's yield of 8.85%.

SL Green Realty has reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.65, which has increased by 8.55% compared to Q4, which was 1.52. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.61%, which has increased by 1.9% from 5.71% in the previous quarter.

CatchMark Timber Trust saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.7 in Q4 to $0.07 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.67%, which has increased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 3.66%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.