Curtiss-Wright Bags Contract From Airbus For Custom Actuation Technology

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 11:02 AM | 1 min read
  • Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW has been selected by Airbus SE EADSY to provide custom electric actuation technology for the Main Deck Cargo Door on the future A350F freighter aircraft. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The A350F, a variant of the Airbus A350, will be the first wide-body freighter aircraft built with a majority of composite materials.
  • Curtiss-Wright will provide Airbus with an electro-mechanical actuation solution that features rotary and linear actuators, alongside control and power electronics, to open, close, latch and lock the A350F’s Main Deck Cargo Door.
  • The products will be shipped to Airbus in different European facilities. Curtiss-Wright designs and manufactures its electric actuation products at its Shelby, N.C. and Stratford, Ontario facilities.
  • Price Action: CW shares are trading higher by 1.24% at $130.43 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts