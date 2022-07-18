AerCap Inks Lease Agreements With GOL For Six 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters

- AerCap Holdings N.V AER has signed lease agreements with Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOL for the lease of six 737-800 Boeing Co BA Converted Freighter aircraft.
- Three of the 737-800 Converted Freighter aircraft are scheduled to deliver to GOL in 2022 and the remaining in 2023.
- The six 737-800BCF, passenger-to-freighter aircraft, will be operated for a Latin-American e-commerce company as part of the growth strategy and logistics solution of GOLLOG, GOL's Logistics Business Unit, and will be based in Brazil, flying to destinations across South America.
- Price Action: AER shares are trading higher by 3.12% at $41.29 and GOL higher by 4.28% at $3.17 during the market session on Monday.
