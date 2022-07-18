Here's Why Datasea Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket

- Datasea Inc DTSS subsidiary Guohao Century (Beijing) Technology Ltd inked a purchase agreement with Hangzhou Runsheng Network Technology Ltd, a leading marketing service provider, for a consideration of $22.3 million (RMB 150 million).
- Hangzhou Runsheng offers powerful marketing automation features to enterprises, including China UnionPay, Ping An Group, and JD.com, Inc JD.
- The agreement reflects an acceleration in demand for Datasea's 5G messaging services and penetration in the 5G messaging market.
- Datasea provides 5G messaging services to enhance communication workflows and drill deep into the brands and organizations on Hangzhou Runsheng's new client wishlist.
- Guohao Century will act as the supplier and provide 5G messaging recharge payment services for China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom. It will serve as a technical interface as a transmission channel to track transaction data and 5G short messages and telecommunication value-added services for Hangzhou Runsheng.
- Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, stated, "We are delighted to announce the agreement with Hangzhou Runsheng and create multi-channel and targeted marketing campaigns to help them optimize lead generation, customize clients and prospect communications, and automate marketing activities."
- Price Action: DTSS shares traded higher by 5.96% at $2.31 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingNewsPenny StocksTech