ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Hong Kong's Swire Pacific Acquires Coca-Cola Bottling Operations In Vietnam & Cambodia

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 7:12 AM | 1 min read
  • Hong Kong-based business conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd said its wholly owned subsidiary, Swire Coca-Cola Limited, is planning to acquire the packaging and distribution operations of Coca-Cola Co KO in Vietnam and Cambodia.
  • The company will acquire Coca-Cola Indochina for $1.02 billion in cash.
  • The transactions will be Swire Coca-Cola's first investments in South East Asia.
  • After closing, Swire Coca-Cola will own and operate Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Ltd, which has three bottling facilities in Vietnam, and Cambodia Beverage Company Ltd, with one bottling facility in Cambodia.
  • After the acquisition, Swire Coca-Cola's franchise population will expand by 15% to 876 million people.
  • "This expansion of territories is part of a broader strategy to expand the global scale, volume, and revenues of our bottling business," said Patrick Healy, Chairman of Swire Coca-Cola.
  • Price Action: KO shares are trading higher by 0.46% at $62.79 in premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsGeneral