Vision Marine Partners With Groupe Beneteau For Electric Outboard-Equipped Boats

by

Vision Marine Technologies Inc VMAR has signed a partnership agreement with recreational boating company, Groupe Beneteau , to integrate the former’s outboard motors onboard several models across the latter’s portfolio.

has signed a partnership agreement with recreational boating company, , to integrate the former’s outboard motors onboard several models across the latter’s portfolio. Groupe Beneteau launched DELPHIA 11 electric boat in March, equipped with electric propulsion for boating on inland waterways and lakes.

DELPHIA 11 electric boat in March, equipped with electric propulsion for boating on inland waterways and lakes. The partnership with Vision Marine will ensure electric propulsion availability on outboard boats.

The Vision Marine E-Motion 180 hp powertrain system, with a battery capacity of 70kWh of continuous power, will be the right fit for day boating.

The initial commercial offering with Groupe Beneteau will be launched under the Four Winns brand, with deliveries expected to be available in spring 2023.

Price Action: VMAR shares closed higher by 2.60% at $6.31 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsGeneral