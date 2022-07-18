Vision Marine Partners With Groupe Beneteau For Electric Outboard-Equipped Boats

- Vision Marine Technologies Inc VMAR has signed a partnership agreement with recreational boating company, Groupe Beneteau, to integrate the former’s outboard motors onboard several models across the latter’s portfolio.
- Groupe Beneteau launched DELPHIA 11 electric boat in March, equipped with electric propulsion for boating on inland waterways and lakes.
- The partnership with Vision Marine will ensure electric propulsion availability on outboard boats.
- The Vision Marine E-Motion 180 hp powertrain system, with a battery capacity of 70kWh of continuous power, will be the right fit for day boating.
- The initial commercial offering with Groupe Beneteau will be launched under the Four Winns brand, with deliveries expected to be available in spring 2023.
- Price Action: VMAR shares closed higher by 2.60% at $6.31 on Friday.
