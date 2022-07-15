ñol

Read How Telsey Rates Tractor Supply Ahead Of Q2 Results

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 2:50 PM | 1 min read
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on Tractor Supply Co TSCO with a price target of $250 (23% upside).
  • The analyst believes that the company has dominating presence in rural America.
  • The company's high mix of essentials and robust strategic initiatives, including project fusion remodels and new stores, Side Lot transformations, increasing the focus on pets, and the Neighbor's Club loyalty program, will continue to fuel growth.
  • Tractor Supply's expanding omnichannel capabilities, the field activity support team, and improving supply chain should also act as growth catalysts.
  • Tractor Supply will report its 2Q22 earnings on July 21, 2022.
  • Price Action: TSCO shares are trading higher by 0.31% at $202.41 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

