Dorman Releases ~230 New Steering & Suspension Products In 1H

- Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ: DORM) said it released more than 230 new premium engineered products in the first half of 2022. The company released over 600 new products throughout 2021.
- Dorman's chassis includes control arms and bushings, sway bars, tie rods, and ball joints.
- The new chassis parts released in the first six months of 2022 make up two dozen different part types.
- Price Action: DORM shares are trading higher by 1.85% at $114.06 on the last check Friday.
