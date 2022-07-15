ñol

Dorman Releases ~230 New Steering & Suspension Products In 1H

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 1:18 PM | 27 seconds read
  • Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQDORM) said it released more than 230 new premium engineered products in the first half of 2022. The company released over 600 new products throughout 2021.
  • Dorman's chassis includes control arms and bushings, sway bars, tie rods, and ball joints.
  • The new chassis parts released in the first six months of 2022 make up two dozen different part types.
  • Price Action: DORM shares are trading higher by 1.85% at $114.06 on the last check Friday.

