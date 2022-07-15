Dorman Releases ~230 New Steering & Suspension Products In 1H

by

Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ : DORM) said it released more than 230 new premium engineered products in the first half of 2022. The company released over 600 new products throughout 2021.

(NASDAQ DORM) said it released more than 230 new premium engineered products in the first half of 2022. The company released over 600 new products throughout 2021. Dorman's chassis includes control arms and bushings, sway bars, tie rods, and ball joints.

The new chassis parts released in the first six months of 2022 make up two dozen different part types.

Price Action: DORM shares are trading higher by 1.85% at $114.06 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral