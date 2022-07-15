ñol

Vroom Reveals Pricing Of UACC Auto Loan Securitization

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 12:05 PM | 1 min read
  • Vroom Inc VRM subsidiary, United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), has priced an auto loan securitization of $255.08 million of automobile receivable backed notes.
  • The transaction represents UACC's fourteenth securitization overall and second since its acquisition by Vroom on February 1, 2022. The offering features five classes of sequential-pay securities.
  • UACC expects to sell about $285.00 million in the principal balance of auto loans to a special purpose trust.
  • The company expects transaction settlement for the Notes on or about July 20, 2022.
  • Price Action: VRM shares are trading higher by 5.41% at $1.56 on the last check Friday.

