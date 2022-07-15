Vroom Reveals Pricing Of UACC Auto Loan Securitization

- Vroom Inc VRM subsidiary, United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), has priced an auto loan securitization of $255.08 million of automobile receivable backed notes.
- The transaction represents UACC's fourteenth securitization overall and second since its acquisition by Vroom on February 1, 2022. The offering features five classes of sequential-pay securities.
- UACC expects to sell about $285.00 million in the principal balance of auto loans to a special purpose trust.
- The company expects transaction settlement for the Notes on or about July 20, 2022.
- Price Action: VRM shares are trading higher by 5.41% at $1.56 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksOfferingsGeneral