British American Tobacco Reveals Repurchase Of Shares

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 10:05 AM | 1 min read
  • British American Tobacco PLC BTI has purchased 180,000 of its shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • The company made the purchase from UBS Group AG UBS as part of its buyback program announced on February 11, 2022.
  • BTI intends to hold the purchased shares in Treasury.
  • Following the purchase of these shares, the company holds 200.9 million of its shares in Treasury and 2.3 billion shares in issue.
  • Price Action: BTI shares are trading higher by 2.79% at $40.93 on the last check Friday.

