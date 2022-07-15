British American Tobacco Reveals Repurchase Of Shares

- British American Tobacco PLC BTI has purchased 180,000 of its shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The company made the purchase from UBS Group AG UBS as part of its buyback program announced on February 11, 2022.
- BTI intends to hold the purchased shares in Treasury.
- Following the purchase of these shares, the company holds 200.9 million of its shares in Treasury and 2.3 billion shares in issue.
- Price Action: BTI shares are trading higher by 2.79% at $40.93 on the last check Friday.
