British American Tobacco Reveals Repurchase Of Shares

British American Tobacco PLC BTI has purchased 180,000 of its shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

has purchased 180,000 of its shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company made the purchase from UBS Group AG UBS as part of its buyback program announced on February 11, 2022.

as part of its buyback program announced on February 11, 2022. BTI intends to hold the purchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the company holds 200.9 million of its shares in Treasury and 2.3 billion shares in issue.

Price Action: BTI shares are trading higher by 2.79% at $40.93 on the last check Friday.

