Insiders Selling Shares Of This Social Media And 2 Other Companies

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Twitter

The Trade: Twitter, Inc. TWTR Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal sold a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $32.76. The insider received around $163.8 thousand from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Rosenblatt upgraded Twitter from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $33 to $52.

Rosenblatt upgraded Twitter from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $33 to $52. What Twitter Does: Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text (a maximum of 280 characters), image, and video content.

Zoom Video Communications

The Trade: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM Chief Operating Officer Aparna Bawa sold a total of 2,404 shares at an average price of $107.97. The insider received around $259.55 thousand as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: Piper Sandler recently maintained Zoom Video with a Neutral and raised the price target from $96 to $115.

Piper Sandler recently maintained Zoom Video with a Neutral and raised the price target from $96 to $115. What Zoom Video Does: Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing.

