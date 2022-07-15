Toyota Revamps Crown Range, Launches New Models

by

Toyota Motor Corp TM has unveiled four new models of its Crown range to reimagine the 67-year-old brand.

The four new models are a sedan, an SUV, a station wagon, and a crossover, which combines a sedan with an SUV.

Two types of powertrains, 2.4-liter Turbo Hybrid System and Parallel Hybrid System, are available.

The models will be produced at Toyota’s Motomachi Plant and Tsutsumi Plant.

The Crown made its initial debut in 1955 as Toyota's first mass-production passenger vehicle created with its domestic technology.

Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 1.48% at $153.14 on Thursday.

Photo Via Company

