Toyota Revamps Crown Range, Launches New Models

- Toyota Motor Corp TM has unveiled four new models of its Crown range to reimagine the 67-year-old brand.
- The four new models are a sedan, an SUV, a station wagon, and a crossover, which combines a sedan with an SUV.
- Two types of powertrains, 2.4-liter Turbo Hybrid System and Parallel Hybrid System, are available.
- The models will be produced at Toyota’s Motomachi Plant and Tsutsumi Plant.
- The Crown made its initial debut in 1955 as Toyota's first mass-production passenger vehicle created with its domestic technology.
- Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 1.48% at $153.14 on Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
