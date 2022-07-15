ñol

Toyota Revamps Crown Range, Launches New Models

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 7:41 AM | 1 min read
  • Toyota Motor Corp TM has unveiled four new models of its Crown range to reimagine the 67-year-old brand.
  • The four new models are a sedan, an SUV, a station wagon, and a crossover, which combines a sedan with an SUV.
  • Two types of powertrains, 2.4-liter Turbo Hybrid System and Parallel Hybrid System, are available.
  • The models will be produced at Toyota’s Motomachi Plant and Tsutsumi Plant.
  • The Crown made its initial debut in 1955 as Toyota's first mass-production passenger vehicle created with its domestic technology. 
  • Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 1.48% at $153.14 on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

