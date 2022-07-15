ñol

Facebook Said To Be Testing Multiple Profiles For Some Users: Is The Social Network Getting Soft On Its Real-Name Policy?

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
July 15, 2022 2:22 AM | 1 min read
Meta Platform Inc’s META Facebook will allow some users to have more than one profile.

What Happened: Facebook users will be able to create up to four additional profiles, which will be linked to a user’s original profile, reported the Verge. 

Users will reportedly be able to switch between the profiles, and additional profiles will not require a real identity for display names.

“To help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships, we’re testing a way for people to have more than one profile tied to a single Facebook account. Anyone who uses Facebook must continue to follow our rules,” said Leonard Lam, a Facebook spokesperson, according to The Verge.
See Also: How To Buy Meta (Formerly Facebook) Shares

Why It Matters: Facebook’s users can utilize the additional profiles for varied purposes and groups — like friends or colleagues, noted the Verge.

Profiles will still be subject to the Mark Zuckerberg-led company’s policies, and violations on one profile will affect the entire account, according to the report.

European regulators put Facebook under scrutiny over privacy. A woman in Hamburg, Germany complained against the social media giant for forcing her to use her real name in 2015.

Price Action: On Thursday, Meta shares closed 3.3% lower at $158.05 in the regular session and rose 0.7% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Why Your Favorite Amazon Brand Items Could Disappear In The Near Future

Photo by PK Studio on Shutterstock

Posted In: Consumer TechFacebookMark ZuckerbergNewsSocial MediaTop StoriesTechMediaGeneral