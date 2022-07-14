Niu Technologie Launches Flagship Store In Miami

by

Niu Technologies NIU is expanding its presence in Florida by opening a flagship store downtown Miami on July 28.

The company plans to offer discounts, including $300 off on electric mopeds, 15% off on kick scooters, 20% off on NIU EUB-01 Electric Bike, and 25% off on accessories.

The product discounts are valid from July 28 until August 14 in all NIU Florida stores.

Also, customer financing options include up to 36 monthly payments with no interest for kick scooters and electric bikes and a 48-month installment program for mopeds.

Price Action: NIU shares are trading higher by 7.83% at $6.86 on the last check Thursday.

