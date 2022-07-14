Niu Technologie Launches Flagship Store In Miami

- Niu Technologies NIU is expanding its presence in Florida by opening a flagship store downtown Miami on July 28.
- The company plans to offer discounts, including $300 off on electric mopeds, 15% off on kick scooters, 20% off on NIU EUB-01 Electric Bike, and 25% off on accessories.
- The product discounts are valid from July 28 until August 14 in all NIU Florida stores.
- Also, customer financing options include up to 36 monthly payments with no interest for kick scooters and electric bikes and a 48-month installment program for mopeds.
- Price Action: NIU shares are trading higher by 7.83% at $6.86 on the last check Thursday.
