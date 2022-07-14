Kroger Expands Fulfillment Network In Tennessee & Chicago

by

Kroger Co KR plans to expand delivery through the addition of spoke facilities in Nashville, Tennessee, and Maywood, Illinois.

plans to expand delivery through the addition of spoke facilities in Nashville, Tennessee, and Maywood, Illinois. Working in conjunction with nearby fulfillment centers, Kroger Delivery will reach customers in Greater Nashville and the Chicago Metro Area.

Local shoppers will also have access to the newly launched Boost by Kroger annual membership program, costing either $59 or $99 per year.

Kroger estimates the membership can save customers more than $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery.

The 40,000-square-foot facility in Nashville will work in conjunction with the Atlanta fulfillment center.

The 80,000-square foot facility in Maywood, Illinois, is expected to employ more than 180 associates.

Price Action: KR shares are trading lower by 0.40% at $47.76 on the last check Thursday.

