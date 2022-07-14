Kroger Expands Fulfillment Network In Tennessee & Chicago

- Kroger Co KR plans to expand delivery through the addition of spoke facilities in Nashville, Tennessee, and Maywood, Illinois.
- Working in conjunction with nearby fulfillment centers, Kroger Delivery will reach customers in Greater Nashville and the Chicago Metro Area.
- Local shoppers will also have access to the newly launched Boost by Kroger annual membership program, costing either $59 or $99 per year.
- Kroger estimates the membership can save customers more than $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery.
- The 40,000-square-foot facility in Nashville will work in conjunction with the Atlanta fulfillment center.
- The 80,000-square foot facility in Maywood, Illinois, is expected to employ more than 180 associates.
- Price Action: KR shares are trading lower by 0.40% at $47.76 on the last check Thursday.
