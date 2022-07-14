Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Mosaic, Sees Notable Upside

- Credit Suisse analyst John Roberts initiated coverage of Mosaic Co MOS with an Outperform rating and a price target of $60, implying an upside of 37%.
- The analyst mentions that MOS is not exposed to the hydrocarbon-based nitrogen market. Roughly ~40% of 2022e EBITDA is from phosphate, in which supply growth is decelerating.
- He added that MOS also has 50%+ of sales in Brazil, the fastest growing large fertilizer market.
- Roberts states that the other large global producers are Saudi Arabia and China. Morocco is the lowest cost producer and expands regularly.
- MOS operates the largest wholesale fertilizer distribution business in Brazil, with domestic phosphate and potash capacity and shares in Canpotex potash exports from Canada to Brazil, notes the analyst.
- According to Roberts, key risks to the downside include farmers delaying potash and phosphate applications to “mine the soil,” lower farm income from a more rapid recovery in Ukraine grain output, and faster recovery in Russia/Ukraine potash supplies.
- Price Action: MOS shares are trading lower by 5.81% at $43.62 on the last check Thursday.
