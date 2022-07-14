Credit Suisse Initiates Corteva Coverage, Sees Sharp Upside

- Credit Suisse analyst John Roberts initiated coverage of Corteva Inc CTVA with an Outperform rating and a price target of $68, implying an upside of 34%.
- The analyst compares CTVA with its peers and says that CTVA is a leading seed producer. He adds that CTVA is also replacing in-licensing expenses with new in-house traits. Additionally, CTVA pension liabilities are declining as interest rates rise.
- Roberts states that CTVA is one of only five major global pesticide producers. Pricing over time is driven primarily by a mix of improvements from new products, and CTVA spends ~8% of sales on R&D – among the highest in his coverage.
- CTVA was created from a merger of Dow & DuPont's agriculture units. DuPont's legacy glyphosate trait in-licensing agreement will be rolling off, and Dow's new Enlist trait is ramping to replace the in-licensed Xtend trait, noted the analyst.
- Roberts says that the key risks to the downside include new product failures/recall, a significant drop in farm profitability, or a major decline in interest rates.
- Price Action: CTVA shares are trading lower by 2.64% at $50.60 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
