Sonoco Inks Global Master Lease Agreement With Turkish Cargo

by

Sonoco Products Co SON unit, Sonoco ThermoSafe, and Turkish Airlines have signed a partnership agreement for leasing the new Pegasus ULD temperature-controlled bulk shipping container.

unit, Sonoco ThermoSafe, and have signed a partnership agreement for leasing the new Pegasus ULD temperature-controlled bulk shipping container. The agreement enables pharmaceutical freight forwarders access to Pegasus ULD containers directly from Turkish Cargo.

Sonoco ThermoSafe's Pegasus ULD is the world's first FAA and EASA-approved passive bulk temperature-controlled ULD container for pharmaceutical use.

Pegasus ULD contains a fully integrated, FAA-approved telemetry system providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature, synchronized with GPS location.

Price Action: SON shares closed higher by 0.19% at $57.75 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral