Sonoco Inks Global Master Lease Agreement With Turkish Cargo

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 8:56 AM | 1 min read
  • Sonoco Products Co SON unit, Sonoco ThermoSafe, and Turkish Airlines have signed a partnership agreement for leasing the new Pegasus ULD temperature-controlled bulk shipping container.
  • The agreement enables pharmaceutical freight forwarders access to Pegasus ULD containers directly from Turkish Cargo.
  • Sonoco ThermoSafe's Pegasus ULD is the world's first FAA and EASA-approved passive bulk temperature-controlled ULD container for pharmaceutical use.
  • Pegasus ULD contains a fully integrated, FAA-approved telemetry system providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature, synchronized with GPS location.
  • Price Action: SON shares closed higher by 0.19% at $57.75 on Wednesday.

