ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Wood Mackenzie, Ball Launch New Analytics Tool For Energy Markets

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 2:27 PM | 1 min read
  • Ball Corp BALL, along with Verisk Analytics Inc VRSK business Wood Mackenzie, has launched Global LNG Liquefaction Monitoring.
  • The first product arising from the strategic agreement will accelerate the development of advanced analytics for energy markets.    
  • The product provides near real-time market intelligence on liquefaction train statuses.
  • The tool combines Ball's satellite expertise, remote sensing data analytics capabilities, and Wood Mackenzie's proprietary ground-based monitoring of U.S. liquefaction sites.
  • Kendall Ackerman, director of Ball's commercial-facing satellite analytics business, said, "Through our collaboration with Wood Mackenzie, we are identifying new and exciting applications for our proprietary satellite analytics."
  • Price Action: BALL shares are trading lower by 0.10% at $67.60 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews