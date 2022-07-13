Wood Mackenzie, Ball Launch New Analytics Tool For Energy Markets

by

Ball Corp BALL , along with Verisk Analytics Inc VRSK business Wood Mackenzie, has launched Global LNG Liquefaction Monitoring.

The first product arising from the strategic agreement will accelerate the development of advanced analytics for energy markets.

The product provides near real-time market intelligence on liquefaction train statuses.

The tool combines Ball's satellite expertise, remote sensing data analytics capabilities, and Wood Mackenzie's proprietary ground-based monitoring of U.S. liquefaction sites.

Kendall Ackerman, director of Ball's commercial-facing satellite analytics business, said, "Through our collaboration with Wood Mackenzie, we are identifying new and exciting applications for our proprietary satellite analytics."

Price Action: BALL shares are trading lower by 0.10% at $67.60 on the last check Wednesday.

