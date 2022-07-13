Wood Mackenzie, Ball Launch New Analytics Tool For Energy Markets

- Ball Corp BALL, along with Verisk Analytics Inc VRSK business Wood Mackenzie, has launched Global LNG Liquefaction Monitoring.
- The first product arising from the strategic agreement will accelerate the development of advanced analytics for energy markets.
- The product provides near real-time market intelligence on liquefaction train statuses.
- The tool combines Ball's satellite expertise, remote sensing data analytics capabilities, and Wood Mackenzie's proprietary ground-based monitoring of U.S. liquefaction sites.
- Kendall Ackerman, director of Ball's commercial-facing satellite analytics business, said, "Through our collaboration with Wood Mackenzie, we are identifying new and exciting applications for our proprietary satellite analytics."
- Price Action: BALL shares are trading lower by 0.10% at $67.60 on the last check Wednesday.
