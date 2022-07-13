Oncocyte Enters $2B Market With Transplant Rejection Monitoring Test

by

completed the development and clinical validation of the Laboratory Test for its newly-branded VitaGraft Transplant Monitoring tests for Liver and Kidney, entering a $2 billion US market. The company also opened an Early Adopter Program (EAP), giving access to transplant centers before a potential CMS coverage decision and full commercial launch.

VitaGraft has been well-studied across Kidney, Liver, and Heart with over 20 peer-reviewed publications from studies in over 600 patients and over 5,000 samples.

It is a simple and non-invasive blood test that has been shown to accurately rule-out rejection or injury following transplant with negative predictive values above 97%, helping avoid around 30% of unnecessary biopsies.

Furthermore, the test can assist physicians in optimizing the dosing of immunosuppressive drugs to minimize drug-related side effects and toxicity.

Price Action: OCX shares are up 1.20% at $0.87 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

