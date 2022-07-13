ñol

Black Rifle Coffee Opens New Shop In Killeen, Texas

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 10:17 AM | 1 min read
  • BRC Inc BRCC has opened a new location in Killeen, Texas.
  • This is Black Rifle Coffee Company's third brick-and-mortar store in the Waco DMA, and it's open daily from 5 am - 9 pm CT.
  • The Killeen location offers a full coffee and espresso bar with more than 15 coffee blends, and a grab-and-go menu for breakfast, lunch, sweets, and BRCC merchandise.
  • Features such as drive-thru service and complimentary wifi are also available for customers.
  • BRC is a coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders.
  • Price Action: BRCC shares are trading higher by 0.71% at $8.53 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall CapGeneral