Consumer Price Index Jumps 9.1% In June, Breaches Expectations

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew 1.3% month-over-month in June vs.+1.1% consensus and +1.0% in the last reading.

The CPI surged 9.1% year-over=year vs. 8.8% estimated and 8.6% in the last reading.

The energy index rose 7.5% over the month and contributed nearly half of the all items increase.

The Core CPI increased 0.7% month-over-month vs. +0.6% consensus and +0.6% prior.

