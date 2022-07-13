ñol

Consumer Price Index Jumps 9.1% In June, Breaches Expectations

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 13, 2022 8:43 AM | 22 seconds read
  • The Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew 1.3% month-over-month in June vs.+1.1% consensus and +1.0% in the last reading.
  • The CPI surged 9.1% year-over=year vs. 8.8% estimated and 8.6% in the last reading.
  • The energy index rose 7.5% over the month and contributed nearly half of the all items increase.
  • The Core CPI increased 0.7% month-over-month vs. +0.6% consensus and +0.6% prior.
  • CPI number is a good read on inflation.

