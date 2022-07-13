Tesla Supplier Panasonic Plans To Improve Battery Density: Reuters

by

Panasonic Energy, a major supplier to Tesla Inc TSLA , is developing a new technology to increase battery energy density by a fifth by 2030, Reuters reported.

If achieved, the technology would increase the driving range of Tesla's Model Y, for example, by over 100 KM (62 miles) with the same size battery pack.

Manufacturers can use it to produce electric vehicles with lesser weight.

Panasonic Energy, a unit of Panasonic Holdings Corp PCRFY , is developing the technology using a new mix of additives to allow individual cells to run at a higher voltage without damaging the batteries' performance, the report added.

"The race among battery makers has been to come up with more potent and effective additives," the report quoted chief technology officer Shoichiro Watanabe.

Price Action: PCRFY shares closed lower by 0.37% at $8.13 on Tuesday.

