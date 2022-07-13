ñol

Tesla Supplier Panasonic Plans To Improve Battery Density: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 7:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Panasonic Energy, a major supplier to Tesla Inc TSLA, is developing a new technology to increase battery energy density by a fifth by 2030, Reuters reported.
  • If achieved, the technology would increase the driving range of Tesla's Model Y, for example, by over 100 KM (62 miles) with the same size battery pack.
  • Manufacturers can use it to produce electric vehicles with lesser weight.
  • Panasonic Energy, a unit of Panasonic Holdings Corp PCRFY, is developing the technology using a new mix of additives to allow individual cells to run at a higher voltage without damaging the batteries' performance, the report added.
  • "The race among battery makers has been to come up with more potent and effective additives," the report quoted chief technology officer Shoichiro Watanabe.
  • Price Action: PCRFY shares closed lower by 0.37% at $8.13 on Tuesday.

