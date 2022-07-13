ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

U.S. Consumer Prices Might Rise Further To This Level In June, Here's The Major Macro Issues For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 13, 2022 5:38 AM | 1 min read

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from major companies this week. PepsiCo, Inc. PEP reported better-than-expected earnings results for its second quarter on Tuesday.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Consumer Price Index for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consumer prices are projected to rise 1.1% on the month in June following a much hotter-than-expected 1.0% increase in the previous month.
  • The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury budget statement for June will released at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect a $34.0 deficit for June, compared with a deficit of $66.2 billion in May and a year-ago gap of $174.2 billion.

Twitter And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets