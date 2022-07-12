Why Is Canoo Surging By 80%? 52 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Canoo Inc. GOEV shares jumped 79.9% to $4.2627 after Walmart signed a definitive agreement with the company to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles, beginning with the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle, with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units.
- Histogen Inc. HSTO gained 38.8% to $4.0950 after gaining around 12% on Monday. The company, last month, announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. HOTH surged 36.7% to $0.56 as the company said HT-ALZ therapeutic showed cognitive improvements in Alzheimer's disease mouse model.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ORMP rose 36.8% to $11.85.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. GLSI shares gained 28.3% to $11.06. The FDA has removed the clinical hold on Greenwich LifeSciences’ Flamingo-01 Phase 3 trial of GP2, immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS climbed 23.3% to $0.5797. Versus Systems, last month, received NASDAQ notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM jumped 23% to $0.5150. Cosmos Holdings said its subsidiary, Decahedron Ltd., has been granted full membership to the PAGB, a UK-based consumer healthcare association.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM gained 20.3% to $5.64 after the company announced positive interim results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating setmelanotide for the treatment of severe obesity and hyperphagia in people living with hypothalamic obesity.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN climbed 20% to $8.14 after jumping around 162% on Monday.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO gained 20% to $6.97 after the company announced it has discovered a potential natural gas bearing reservoir while drilling the Kruh-28 well.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT gained 19.2% to $3.2194. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology reported a registered direct offering of ordinary shares.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN gained 18.5% to $0.9300 after the company announced it will supply Tetra Bio-Pharma with pharmaceutical-grade cannabis for FDA trials of QIXLEEF.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF rose 16% to $22.85 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
- NuCana plc NCNA gained 15% to $0.92. Regional Court of Dusseldorf has ruled in favor of NuCana, stating that Gilead Sciences Ireland UC and Gilead Sciences GmbH infringed NuCana's composition of matter claims in European Patent 2955190 through their sales of Sovaldi, Harvoni, Vosevi and Epclusa in Germany.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS jumped 13.7% to $0.5348.
- SIGNA Sports United N.V. SSU surged 13.5% to $5.59.
- InMode Ltd. INMD gained 13.2% to $26.20 after the company issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also raised its FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL rose 9.8% to $1.4492.
- Target Hospitality Corp. TH gained 9.5% to $9.93.
- American Airlines Group Inc. AAL jumped 9.3% to $14.68 after the company said it expects Q2 revenue up 12% from 2019 levels.
- Minim, Inc. MINM gained 8.4% to $0.4050
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT rose 7.4% to $1.0850. Westport Fuel Systems was awarded €38 million program to supply LPG fuel systems to a global OEM.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL gained 6.8% to $37.76. Susquehanna maintained United Airlines Holdings with a Positive and lowered the price target from $60 to $43.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS rose 6.7% to $2.0164. The company said it sees Q3 preliminary unaudited revenue to be in the range of $13.4 million to $13.9 million, a surge of around 463% to 484% year-over-year.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. HA gained 6.4% to $15.04. Susquehanna maintained Hawaiian Holdings with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $17 to $16.
- The Boeing Company BA gained 5.1% to $143.99.
Losers
- United Maritime Corporation USEA shares dipped 29% to $5.03.
- New Gold Inc. NGD dropped 27% to $0.6998 after the company cut its 2022 gold and copper production expectations.
- VOXX International Corporation VOXX shares fell 22.4% to $7.07 after the company posted a loss for the first quarter.
- SKYX Platforms Corp. SKYX dipped 20.6% to $2.2611
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. VINO dropped 18.1% to $0.4502.
- E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO fell 16.8% to $6.26 after the company reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended May 31, 2022.
- MMTec, Inc. MTC fell 16.2% to $0.1926. MMTEC, announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective July 13.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc ITRM shares fell 14.7% to $0.2871. Iterum Therapeutics shares jumped 40% on Monday after the company announced that it has reached an agreement with the FDA under the special protocol assessment process on the design, endpoints and statistical analysis of a Phase 3 clinical trial for oral sulopenem etzadroxil-probenecid to begin in Q4.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV dropped 14.5% to $5.09.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS fell 13.5% to $0.1868.
- Inpixon INPX fell 13.3% to $0.1691 after gaining more than 6% on Monday.
- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. PLRX dropped 13.1% to $20.00. Pliant Therapeutics commenced an underwritten public offering of $150 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO fell 12.4% to $0.2031 after the company announced receipt of non-compliance notice from NASDAQ.
- ServiceNow, Inc. NOW dropped 12% to $431.52.
- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN fell 12% to $7.00.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT dropped 11.4% to $2.87.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF dropped 11.1% to $0.8981.
- MultiPlan Corporation MPLN declined 11% to $4.8850. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on MultiPlan with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $6.5.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH fell 10.8% to $0.3656 after jumping 17% on Monday. Waitr recently announced a new partnership with Burq to allow deliveries from several new retail industries.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. FBRX dropped 9.8% to $1.38.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO declined 9.5% to $0.2099. Stealth BioTherapeutics recently announced it received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from Morningside Venture (I) Investments to acquire the company in a going-private transaction.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc TEAM dropped 9% to $192.09.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH dipped 7.8% to $189.92.
- PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT shares fell 7.7% to $66.98 as the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP fell 5.5% to $0.4464 after dipping 16% on Monday. Kiromic BioPharma recently announced the timely completion of construction on its expanded current good manufacturing practice manufacturing facility in Houston.
- The Gap, Inc. GPS shares fell 4.6% to $8.35 after the company announced a CEO transition and updated its second-quarter guidance. Gap announced that its president and CEO Sonia Syngal will step down from her position. The company also said that it expects second-quarter net sales to decline in approximately the high-single digit range, which is "relatively in line" with prior expectations.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Communications EquipmentInformation TechnologyMid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas