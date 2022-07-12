Peloton Exits In-House Production As Part Of Turnaround

- Peloton Interactive Inc PTON said it is exiting all owned-manufacturing operations and expanding its current relationship with leading Taiwanese manufacturer Rexon Industrial Corp.
- The fitness com
- Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy said, "Today we take another significant step in simplifying our supply chain and variablizing our cost
- pany will rely completely on partners for manufacturing in an effort to cut costs and simplify operations.
- structure – a key priority for us. We believe that this along with other initiatives will enable us to continue reducing the cash burden on the business and increase our flexibility."
- Rexon will become the primary manufacturer of the hardware for Peloton's Bike and Tread product lines.
- Peloton will also suspend operations at its Tonic Fitness Technology facility through the remainder of 2022.
- Price Action: PTON shares are trading higher by 5.38% at $9.40 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
