ChargePoint Adds Rick Wilmer To Its Leadership Team

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT has appointed Rick Wilmer as chief customer and operations officer.

has appointed Rick Wilmer as chief customer and operations officer. Wilmer will oversee customer service and manufacturing operations for the company.

He has over thirty years of global technology, operations, and customer support experience.

Most recently, Wilmer served as CEO of Chowbotics, which was acquired by DoorDash, Inc. DASH .

. "The timing is right to add Rick's sophisticated customer service, supply chain and general management experience to the management team to further advance our mission to power the movement of all people and goods on electricity," said CEO Pasquale Romano.

Price Action: CHPT shares are trading lower by 9.70% at $12.08 on the last check Monday.

