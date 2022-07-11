Read Why Jefferies Downgraded This Athletic Apparel Retailer

by

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik downgraded Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU to Underperform from Hold and reduced the price target to $200 from $375, implying a 29% downside.

The analyst also said there is likely risk to Lululemon's sky-high sales per square foot.

Price Action: LULU shares are trading lower by 3.37% at $283.51 on the last check Monday.

