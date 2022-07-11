ñol

Read Why Jefferies Downgraded This Athletic Apparel Retailer

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2022 1:43 PM | 25 seconds read
  • Jefferies analyst Randal Konik downgraded Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU to Underperform from Hold and reduced the price target to $200 from $375, implying a 29% downside.
  • Konik sees risks to Lululemon's consensus estimates amidst rising competition and macroeconomic volatility.
  • The analyst also said there is likely risk to Lululemon's sky-high sales per square foot.
  • Price Action: LULU shares are trading lower by 3.37% at $283.51 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

