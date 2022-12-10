Don't Call Him 'President' Vladimir Putin: Here's What The Russian Leader's New Title May Become

One of the most well-known world leaders could soon have a new title. Here’s how Russian President Vladimir Putin may be addressed by the country's citizens in the future.

What Happened: The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) wants to see the term “ruler” used for Vladimir Putin, according to the state-run news outlet RIA Novosti as shared by Newsweek.

According to the report, Putin would be referred to as Privatel (Ruler) Vladimir Putin to get away from using the term “president,” which is based on a foreign language.

The term president “has always embarrassed us,” the Liberal Democratic Party, a pro-Kremlin party, said.

The party said the term was first used in the United States at the end of the 18th century and later “spread throughout the world.”

“In our country, by historical standards, this is generally a new word, and until it takes root completely, you can safely replace it,” the party said.

Ruler and “head of state” are both terms the party said are more widely understood in Russia instead of president.

See Also: Putin's Point Man On Energy Says Russia Won't Adhere To Western Oil Price Cap Even If It Has To Cut Production

Why It’s Important: Former Liberal Democratic Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who died in April, had previously argued for the ruler of Russia to be referred to as “Supreme Ruler” instead of president.

In 2020, Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, rejected a proposal to change the name to supreme ruler. President Putin had no view on the name change in 2020 and has not spoken out on the latest comments from the LDPR.

In another move to get away from words derived from the United States, a proposal by the LDPR calls for a new dictionary to be used in Crimea that replaces words that were “borrowed from English”

The report comes as rumors have swirled that Putin is severely ill and could be replaced by leaders who are more brutal than the current leader is in terms of relationships with countries like the United States.

Putin has been the President of Russia since 2012 and previously served as president from 2000 to 2008. Putin was also the Prime Minster of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and from 2008 to 2012.

Originally published July 11, 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of ΝΕΑ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ on Flickr