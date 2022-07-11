Wah Fu Partners With SISU & Dotease Information For Online Education Platform Development

by

subsidiary, Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning Services Co Ltd, entered into a cooperation agreement with Sichuan International Studies University (SISU) to develop the Online and Continuing Education College's Online Course Platform. Also, Wah Fu's subsidiary, Huafu Wanrun (Guangzhou) Education Technology Co Ltd, entered into a cooperation agreement with Dotease Information to develop the Vocational Skills Level Evaluation Examination Training and Examination Platform.

Huafu Wanrun (Guangzhou) Education Technology Co Ltd, entered into a cooperation agreement with Dotease Information to develop the Vocational Skills Level Evaluation Examination Training and Examination Platform. Under the two cooperation agreements, the company will be responsible for developing the online platforms, providing online education information solutions, and supporting with course resources, platform maintenance, technical consulting, and other required hardware and software for the operations of the online platforms.

Price Action: WAFU shares are trading higher by 3.42% at $2.42 on the last check Monday.

