Read Why This Analyst Remains Bullish On Mexico-Based Betterware

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2022 1:10 PM | 1 min read
  • Small Cap Consumer Research analyst Eric M. Beder has reiterated the Buy rating on Betterware de Mexico SAB De CV BWMX with a price target of $30.
  • The analyst noted two key trends, newness and better pricing power, have continued to gain momentum and resonate with the July catalog.
  • The company offered more new SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) in July, Beder noted.
  • Also, Betterware’s level of overall and deep (30%+ off) discounting materially declined to almost a record low for 2022.
  • With the company’s management focusing on the second half as the period for return to record growth, Eric views the July catalog as a key step toward achieving the goal.
  • Price Action: BWMX shares are trading lower by 1.35% at $9.50 on the last check Monday.

