Read Why This Analyst Remains Bullish On Mexico-Based Betterware

- Small Cap Consumer Research analyst Eric M. Beder has reiterated the Buy rating on Betterware de Mexico SAB De CV BWMX with a price target of $30.
- The analyst noted two key trends, newness and better pricing power, have continued to gain momentum and resonate with the July catalog.
- The company offered more new SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) in July, Beder noted.
- Also, Betterware’s level of overall and deep (30%+ off) discounting materially declined to almost a record low for 2022.
- With the company’s management focusing on the second half as the period for return to record growth, Eric views the July catalog as a key step toward achieving the goal.
- Price Action: BWMX shares are trading lower by 1.35% at $9.50 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.