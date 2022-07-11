NaaS Technology Partners With Jingcheng Leasing For Charging Facilities

by

NaaS Technology Inc NAAS has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Beijing Jingcheng International Financial Leasing Co Ltd. to develop and implement technology and financing services for electric vehicle charging facilities .

The two parties will make their financial services solution for the EV supply chain available throughout China.

"The strategic cooperation between NaaS and Jingcheng Leasing will efficiently connect charging station operators' strong demand for financing services, to the relevant financial services, and, by doing so, further strengthen the integration and utilization of industry resources," said Xiang Yu, VP of Operations, NaaS.

Price Action: NAAS shares are trading lower by 1.29% at $6.12 on the last check Monday.

