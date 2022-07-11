A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the real estate sector that may be worth watching:

Landsea Homes LSEA - P/E: 4.42 BRT Apartments BRT - P/E: 8.99 NexPoint Real Estate NREF - P/E: 6.03 AFC Gamma AFCG - P/E: 8.42 Forestar Group FOR - P/E: 5.0

Landsea Homes saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.79 in Q4 to $0.71 now. This quarter, BRT Apartments experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.41 in Q4 and is now $0.39. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.39%, which has increased by 0.39% from 4.0% last quarter.

This quarter, NexPoint Real Estate experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.54 in Q4 and is now $1.23. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.78%, which has decreased by 0.78% from 9.56% in the previous quarter.

AFC Gamma's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.62, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.52. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 14.08%, which has increased by 2.7% from 11.38% last quarter.

Forestar Group's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.96, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.81.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.