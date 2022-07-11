Autoliv Partners With POC For Bicycle Helmets With Airbag

- Autoliv Inc ALV collaborates with snow sports and cycling protection provider POC to develop bicycle and e-bike helmets with airbag technology.
- The product from the partnership is expected to improve head protection and reduce the consequences of an impact.
- The airbag would act as the initial energy absorber while the underlying helmet would be the following energy absorber.
- It is estimated that the risk for a bicyclist to sustain moderate to fatal head injuries is reduced from 80% to 30% in a 20 km/h (12 mph) impact with the use of a helmet with airbag technology, according to Autoliv’s research team.
- Price Action: ALV shares closed higher by 0.41% at $76.03 on Friday.
