Autoliv Partners With POC For Bicycle Helmets With Airbag

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2022 5:56 AM | 1 min read
  • Autoliv Inc ALV collaborates with snow sports and cycling protection provider POC to develop bicycle and e-bike helmets with airbag technology.
  • The product from the partnership is expected to improve head protection and reduce the consequences of an impact.
  • The airbag would act as the initial energy absorber while the underlying helmet would be the following energy absorber.
  • It is estimated that the risk for a bicyclist to sustain moderate to fatal head injuries is reduced from 80% to 30% in a 20 km/h (12 mph) impact with the use of a helmet with airbag technology, according to Autoliv’s research team.
  • Price Action: ALV shares closed higher by 0.41% at $76.03 on Friday.

