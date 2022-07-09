Image Shows Shinzo Abe's Assassin Standing Behind Him Just Before Killing

Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was gunned down on Friday in western Japan while campaigning for the parliamentary election on the street. The incident stunned the nation, where guns are tightly controlled.

He was killed by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as Abe delivered a campaign speech.

Now a startling photo of the alleged shooter has emerged, showing him standing just behind Abe during his speech.

According to the New York Post, the image shows the gunman with a mask, wearing military-style pants and with a bag slung around his back, standing just feet behind Abe.

Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin pictured behind him before killing https://t.co/52zScCOQ3s pic.twitter.com/OeGJoZN0GI — New York Post (@nypost) July 8, 2022

The gunman, identified as disgruntled 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, came closer to Abe and allegedly shot him. The police have arrested him on suspicion of murder.

Footage of the moment shows Abe raising his fist during his speech, with the camera shaking away with two loud shots.

Also Read: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Has Been Assassinated

The video shows Abe collapsing on the street, with security guards running toward him. Later he was pronounced dead.

According to police officials, Yamagami allegedly used a homemade gun. The gun was about 15 inches long. The police also confiscated similar weapons and his personal computer when they raided his nearby apartment.

He was a Nara resident who worked at Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years.

Reuters reports the suspect said that he bore a grudge against a "specific organization" and believed Abe was part of the group, and that his resentment was not about politics, the police said, adding it was not clear if the unnamed organization existed.

Photo: Anthony Quintano on flickr