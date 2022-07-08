5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Flexible Solutions Intl FSI - P/E: 8.21 Tronox Holdings TROX - P/E: 9.05 ICL Group ICL - P/E: 9.28 Cementos Pacasmayo CPAC - P/E: 8.97 Braskem BAK - P/E: 1.83

Flexible Solutions Intl saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.02 in Q4 to $0.12 now. This quarter, Tronox Holdings experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.53 in Q4 and is now $0.6. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.0%, which has increased by 0.63% from 2.37% last quarter.

ICL Group saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.26 in Q4 to $0.47 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 9.29%, which has increased by 3.93% from 5.36% last quarter.

Cementos Pacasmayo has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.15, which has increased by 66.67% compared to Q4, which was 0.09. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 13.13%, which has increased by 9.05% from 4.08% last quarter.

Braskem saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.24 in Q4 to $1.87 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.97%, which has decreased by 0.8% from 7.77% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.