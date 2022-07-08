ñol

NaaS Technology Partners With Green Intelligent Link For EV Charging Services

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 8, 2022 9:51 AM | 1 min read
  • NaaS Technology Inc NAAS has entered into a strategic partnership with smart connected car platform provider Zhejiang Green Intelligent Link Co Ltd.
  • Under the partnership, the two parties will provide one-stop charging solutions, including the interconnection of charging piles and the digital management of charging solutions for delivery and logistics fleets.
  • Vehicle owners who use the Green Intelligent Link platform will have access to a network of high-quality charging piles provided by NaaS' partner, Kuaidian.
  • The collaboration is expected to enhance charging efficiency and service capabilities for commercial EVs.
  • Price Action: NAAS shares are trading lower by 2.87% at $6.10 on the last check Friday.

