NaaS Technology Partners With Green Intelligent Link For EV Charging Services

NaaS Technology Inc NAAS has entered into a strategic partnership with smart connected car platform provider Zhejiang Green Intelligent Link Co Ltd .

has entered into a strategic partnership with smart connected car platform provider . Under the partnership, the two parties will provide one-stop charging solutions, including the interconnection of charging piles and the digital management of charging solutions for delivery and logistics fleets.

the two parties will provide one-stop charging solutions, including the interconnection of charging piles and the digital management of charging solutions for delivery and logistics fleets. Vehicle owners who use the Green Intelligent Link platform will have access to a network of high-quality charging piles provided by NaaS' partner, Kuaidian.

The collaboration is expected to enhance charging efficiency and service capabilities for commercial EVs.

Price Action: NAAS shares are trading lower by 2.87% at $6.10 on the last check Friday.

