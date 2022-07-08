ñol

Volkswagen CEO Sees EV Delivery Time To Shorten: CNBC

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 8, 2022 6:44 AM | 1 min read
  • Volkswagen AG VWAGY Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said delivery times for electric vehicles are likely to get quicker, CNBC reported.
  • Semiconductor shortage has been a major roadblock for automotive manufacturers to match demand and supply.
  • "We're trying to keep delivery times short," the report quoted Diess, "but we have a lead time of a year or so currently, so we are ramping up production."
  • The CEO also added that the demand for electric vehicles has shot up in Europe and the U.S.
  • The report noted Volkswagen expects to garner at least 70% of its European revenue from electric cars and 50% in China and North America by 2030.
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares closed higher by 5.49% at $18.24 on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Pixabay

