Hyatt Hotels Debuts Park Hyatt Brand In Indonesia

by

Hyatt Hotels Corp H has opened Park Hyatt Jakarta, marking the entry of the hospitality brand in Indonesia.

has opened Park Hyatt Jakarta, marking the entry of the hospitality brand in Indonesia. The hotel is located in the Menteng area in the heart of Jakarta's central business district.

the Menteng area in the heart of Jakarta's central business district. Park Hyatt Jakarta occupies the top 17 floors of the 37-story Park Tower in the center of the city's financial and diplomatic district.

"As more countries reopen their borders and travel confidence grows, Park Hyatt Jakarta is an exciting addition to our Park Hyatt portfolio, complementing new hotels that have opened in recent years in Auckland, Kyoto, Niseko, and Suzhou," said Udell, group president, Asia-Pacific, Hyatt.

Price Action: H shares closed higher by 2.19% at $74.77 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTravelGeneral