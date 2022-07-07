ñol

Foresight Inks MOU For Joint Development Of Autonomous Solutions

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 2:40 PM | 1 min read
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd FRSX has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Shandong Research Institute and Beidou Tech.
  • The parties will jointly develop an obstacle detection system and all-weather, high-precision positioning for unmanned vehicles based on multi-sensor fusion.
  • The new system will combine Foresight's stereoscopic technology, radar, laser scanning technology LiDAR, and Beidou Tech's vehicle navigation and positioning system.
  • The resulting system is intended for use in autonomous vehicles, trucks, passenger cars, and other vehicles in Shandong Province, China.
  • In addition, the parties plan to negotiate a definitive deal to develop the new collaboratively produced system and establish a joint venture in Shandong.
  • Price Action: FRSX shares are trading higher by 7.30% at $0.6895 on the last check Thursday.

