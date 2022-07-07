GAN, Nuvei Join Forces For Payments Solutions Focused On Gaming Industry

by

GAN Limited (NASDAQ : GAN) has entered into a strategic partnership with payments platform Nuvei Corp NVEI .

(NASDAQ GAN) has entered into a strategic partnership with payments platform . The partnership enables gaming operators to access Nuvei's full suite of payment solutions through integration with GAN's software-as-a-service gaming platform technology.

The partnership commenced following the launch of the regulated gaming market in Ontario earlier in 2022.

Players can instantly deposit and request instant payouts using Nuvei's cashier technology.

The services provided include multiple regional and alternative payment methods in addition to cards, such as Interac and digital wallets.

Price Action: GAN shares are trading higher by 2.30% at $3.11, and NVEI is up by 1.27% at $34.38 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsGeneral