GAN, Nuvei Join Forces For Payments Solutions Focused On Gaming Industry

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 1:37 PM | 1 min read
  • GAN Limited (NASDAQGAN) has entered into a strategic partnership with payments platform Nuvei Corp NVEI.
  • The partnership enables gaming operators to access Nuvei's full suite of payment solutions through integration with GAN's software-as-a-service gaming platform technology.
  • The partnership commenced following the launch of the regulated gaming market in Ontario earlier in 2022.
  • Players can instantly deposit and request instant payouts using Nuvei's cashier technology.
  • The services provided include multiple regional and alternative payment methods in addition to cards, such as Interac and digital wallets.
  • Price Action: GAN shares are trading higher by 2.30% at $3.11, and NVEI is up by 1.27% at $34.38 on the last check Thursday.

