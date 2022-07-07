GAN, Nuvei Join Forces For Payments Solutions Focused On Gaming Industry

- GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) has entered into a strategic partnership with payments platform Nuvei Corp NVEI.
- The partnership enables gaming operators to access Nuvei's full suite of payment solutions through integration with GAN's software-as-a-service gaming platform technology.
- The partnership commenced following the launch of the regulated gaming market in Ontario earlier in 2022.
- Players can instantly deposit and request instant payouts using Nuvei's cashier technology.
- The services provided include multiple regional and alternative payment methods in addition to cards, such as Interac and digital wallets.
- Price Action: GAN shares are trading higher by 2.30% at $3.11, and NVEI is up by 1.27% at $34.38 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.