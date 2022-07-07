ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Needham Sees Potential In Duolingo To Spearhead $115B Language Learning Market

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 7, 2022 11:06 AM | 1 min read
  • Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald initiated coverage on Duolingo, Inc DUOL with a Buy rating and a price target of $115.
  • MacDonald acknowledges that DUOL is a leader in the language learning market, which HolonIQ sizes at $49 billion and set to reach $115 billion by 2025 and notes it is only 34% digital.
  • His survey shows that DUOL has built industry-leading brand recognition with a gamified learning platform that draws learners in and generates more robust engagement than similar businesses in ed-tech. 
  • The healthy engagement creates multiple monetization opportunities for DUOL via subscriptions, advertising, and in-app purchases. 
  • MacDonald thinks the company will tap these growth channels to generate "Rule of 40"-type fundamentals over the next 3-5 years. 
  • Paid subscribers account for only 6% of MAUs, representing a meaningful opportunity for conversion. The company's latest family plan is a second lever to keep the company's annual subscription revenue growth above 30%.
  • He expects the company's Duolingo English Test to power market share gains and for DUOL to augment its growth by expanding its platform to literacy & math.
  • Price Action: DUOL shares traded higher by 2.70% at $99.57 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsTech