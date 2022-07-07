Why iSpecimen Shares Are Gaining Today?

by

has added new global biospecimen suppliers to its proprietary Marketplace platform for advancing oncology and cardiovascular disease research. The new suppliers include a cancer-focused biobank in the U.S., which contains a differentiated range of pre-and post-treatment tissue and biofluids across multiple cancer types.

These samples provide rich genetic, treatment, follow-up, and outcome information.

Additionally, iSpecimen has retained a European biobank with a vast urine and blood sample inventory from healthy participants aged 45 to 75, collected with participant health data generated from questionnaires and disease diagnoses.

This biobank contains vital early-onset cancer and cardiovascular disease samples, as well.

iSpecimen offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers with access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery.

