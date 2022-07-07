Why iSpecimen Shares Are Gaining Today?

- iSpecimen Inc ISPC has added new global biospecimen suppliers to its proprietary Marketplace platform for advancing oncology and cardiovascular disease research.
- The new suppliers include a cancer-focused biobank in the U.S., which contains a differentiated range of pre-and post-treatment tissue and biofluids across multiple cancer types.
- These samples provide rich genetic, treatment, follow-up, and outcome information.
- Additionally, iSpecimen has retained a European biobank with a vast urine and blood sample inventory from healthy participants aged 45 to 75, collected with participant health data generated from questionnaires and disease diagnoses.
- This biobank contains vital early-onset cancer and cardiovascular disease samples, as well.
- iSpecimen offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers with access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery.
- Price Action: ISPC shares are up 21.50% at $2.88 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
