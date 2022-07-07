5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Energy Transfer ET - P/E: 9.09 Vermilion Energy VET - P/E: 4.15 Flex LNG FLNG - P/E: 8.02 PBF Logistics PBFX - P/E: 6.42 GeoPark GPRK - P/E: 7.01

Energy Transfer saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.29 in Q4 to $0.37 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.2%, which has decreased by 0.43% from last quarter's yield of 7.63%.

Vermilion Energy has reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.38, which has decreased by 17.86% compared to Q4, which was 1.68. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.99%, which has decreased by 0.66% from 3.65% in the previous quarter.

Flex LNG's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.45, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.18. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.86%, which has decreased by 1.84% from last quarter's yield of 13.7%.

Most recently, PBF Logistics reported earnings per share at $0.58, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.64. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.87%, which has decreased by 0.86% from last quarter's yield of 8.73%.

Most recently, GeoPark reported earnings per share at $0.51, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.6. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.23%, which has increased by 0.02% from 2.21% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.