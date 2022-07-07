New Oriental Education Co-Founder Bob Xiaoping Xu Invests In Cambridge-Based Healthcare Platform

by

Cambridge-based health-tech platform Healthera has received investment from Serafund, a VC fund backed by entrepreneur and investor Bob Xiaoping Xu, who co-founded New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. EDU .

. Healthera provides patients access to medicines, healthcare products, and private treatments locally delivered from 1500 local pharmacies in the U.K.

The venture round was structured under a convertible loan note and oversubscribed with participation from several existing investors.

Healthera will use the new investment to expand its tele-pharmacy platform's capabilities, develop new partnerships, and accelerate strategic initiatives.

The investment follows Healthera's Series A funding led by Accelerated Digital Ventures and Cambridge Enterprise.

Xiaoping Xu was a founding Managing Partner for ZhenFund, an early stage-focused fund with over 700 companies in its portfolio, of which 26 have either gone public or reached valuations above $1 billion.

