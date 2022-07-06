ñol

Virgin Galactic Shares Surge On Partnership With Boeing's Subsidiary To Build New Motherships

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 6, 2022 4:58 PM | 1 min read
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE has inked an agreement with Aurora Flight SciencesBoeing Co's BA subsidiary, to partner in designing and manufacturing its next-generation motherships.
  • The mothership is the air launch carrier aircraft in Virgin Galactic's space flight system that carries the spaceship to its release altitude of ~50,000 feet.
  • Virgin Galactic has been working with Aurora for several months to develop design specifications. The two-vehicle contract enables Aurora to immediately begin the development of the vehicles, each designed to fly up to 200 launches per year.
  • "Our next generation motherships are integral to scaling our operations. They will be faster to produce, easier to maintain and will allow us to fly substantially more missions each year," commented Michael Colglazier, Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Officer.
  • Aurora plans to manufacture the aircraft at its Columbus, Mississippi, and Bridgeport, West Virginia facilities.
  • The first new mothership is expected to enter service in 2025.
  • Price Action: SPCE shares are trading higher by 4.34% at $6.73 during the post-market session on Wednesday, and BA closed lower by 1.01% at $136.31.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

