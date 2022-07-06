Truist Is Bullish On Howmet Aerospace - Read Why

- Truist analyst Michael Ciarmoli initiated coverage of Howmet Aerospace Inc HWM with a Buy rating and a price target of $41, implying an upside of 31.5%.
- The analyst says that HWM is a unique and differentiated asset in the aerospace supply chain.
- Ciarmoli notes that Howmet can benefit from growing aircraft production rates, share gains in the titanium aerospace market, and an easing supply chain in the transportation market.
- Price Action: HWM shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $31.18 on the last check Wednesday.
