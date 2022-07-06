ñol

McCormick Partners With Berry Global For Recycled Plastic Food Color Bottle

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 6, 2022 11:11 AM | 1 min read
  • McCormick & Company Inc MKC has partnered with Berry Global Group Inc BERY for mechanically recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET).
  • The new McCormick Assorted and Neon Food Color bottles are made from 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and will be on shelves across North America this month.
  • By shifting to a bottle made from 100% PCR plastic, McCormick is improving the circularity of its packaging while reducing associated carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.
  • Price Action: MKC shares are trading lower by 0.80% at $83.42 on the last check Wednesday.

