McCormick Partners With Berry Global For Recycled Plastic Food Color Bottle

- McCormick & Company Inc MKC has partnered with Berry Global Group Inc BERY for mechanically recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET).
- The new McCormick Assorted and Neon Food Color bottles are made from 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and will be on shelves across North America this month.
- By shifting to a bottle made from 100% PCR plastic, McCormick is improving the circularity of its packaging while reducing associated carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.
- Price Action: MKC shares are trading lower by 0.80% at $83.42 on the last check Wednesday.
