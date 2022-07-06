McCormick Partners With Berry Global For Recycled Plastic Food Color Bottle

by

McCormick & Company Inc MKC has partnered with Berry Global Group Inc BERY for mechanically recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET).

has partnered with for mechanically recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). The new McCormick Assorted and Neon Food Color bottles are made from 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and will be on shelves across North America this month.

By shifting to a bottle made from 100% PCR plastic, McCormick is improving the circularity of its packaging while reducing associated carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Price Action: MKC shares are trading lower by 0.80% at $83.42 on the last check Wednesday.

